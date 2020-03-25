ラインアップは、「Philips Hue フルカラー シングルランプ Bluetooth ＋ Zigbee」「Philips Hue ホワイトグラデーション シングルランプ（電球色～昼光色）Bluetooth ＋ Zigbee」「Philips Hue ホワイト シングルランプ（電球色）Bluetooth ＋ Zigbee」の3製品で、今後は他の「Philips Hue」シリーズも順次Bluetooth対応製品を発売していく。
Philips Hue Bluetooth ＋ Zigbeeは、ソケット（E26口金）に設置して、スマートフォンなどBluetooth対応機器とペアリングすることで、ライトのオン・オフや明るさ・色の変更、タイマー・スケジュールといった機能を、「Hueブリッジ」を使うことなく設定できる。
なお、Hueブリッジと接続すれば、スマートフォンのGPS情報をもとに、外出・帰宅時にライトを消灯／点灯する「GPS連動（ジオフェンス機能）」や、外出先からの操作など、従来の機能を全て使える。
税込みの価格は、Philips Hue フルカラー シングルランプ Bluetooth ＋ Zigbeeが7480円、Philips Hue ホワイトグラデーション シングルランプ（電球色～昼光色）Bluetooth ＋ Zigbeeが3740円、Philips Hue ホワイト シングルランプ（電球色）Bluetooth ＋ Zigbeeが2398円。