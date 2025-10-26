最新Galaxy製品が最大10％オフ！ アクセサリー40％オフもある「Samsung Week」
サムスン電子ジャパンは10月21日～11月6日9時59分の期間、「Samsung Week」を公式オンラインショップ「Samsungオンラインショップ」にて開催している。
なお、Galaxy Harajuku（東京都渋谷区）およびGalaxy Studio Osaka（大阪府大阪市）でも、一部同様のキャンペーンを実施している。
同キャンペーンでは、以下の「Samsung Galaxy」対象製品を10％オフで販売する（「Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra」の256GBモデルのみ9％オフ）。
○Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7（256GB／512GB／1TB）
○Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7（256GB／512GB）
○Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra（256GB／512GB／1TB）
○Samsung Galaxy S25（256GB／512GB）
○Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
○Samsung Galaxy Tab S11
○Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
○Samsung Galaxy Tab S10＋
○Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE＋
○Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE
○Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
○Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra（2025）
○Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic
○Samsung Galaxy Watch8
○Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro
○Samsung Galaxy Buds3
あわせて、対象の「Samsung Galaxy」製品を購入する際にアクセサリーの同時購入で、アクセサリーの価格が40％オフになる。
さらに、「Samsungオンラインショップ」でのキャンペーン期間中の対象製品購入では、リワードポイントが通常ポイントにプラスして還元される。なお、リワードポイントの還元率は、リワードのランクによって異なる。
店舗でも同様のキャンペーンを実施現在開催中の「Samsung Week」では、今回はじめて割引対象になる最新の折りたたみスマートフォンをはじめとする、Galaxy AI対応の「Samsung Galaxy」製品をおトクな価格で購入できる。
なお、Galaxy Harajuku（東京都渋谷区）およびGalaxy Studio Osaka（大阪府大阪市）でも、一部同様のキャンペーンを実施している。
同キャンペーンでは、以下の「Samsung Galaxy」対象製品を10％オフで販売する（「Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra」の256GBモデルのみ9％オフ）。
○Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7（256GB／512GB／1TB）
○Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7（256GB／512GB）
○Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra（256GB／512GB／1TB）
○Samsung Galaxy S25（256GB／512GB）
○Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
○Samsung Galaxy Tab S11
○Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
○Samsung Galaxy Tab S10＋
○Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE＋
○Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE
○Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
○Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra（2025）
○Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic
○Samsung Galaxy Watch8
○Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro
○Samsung Galaxy Buds3
あわせて、対象の「Samsung Galaxy」製品を購入する際にアクセサリーの同時購入で、アクセサリーの価格が40％オフになる。
さらに、「Samsungオンラインショップ」でのキャンペーン期間中の対象製品購入では、リワードポイントが通常ポイントにプラスして還元される。なお、リワードポイントの還元率は、リワードのランクによって異なる。